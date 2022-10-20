An East Corrimal man who was convicted in 2020 for having a cache unlicensed firearms found himself before Wollongong Local Court again for possessing a prohibited weapon.
Radislav Misimovic, 45, was charged with using a prohibited weapon in breach of a weapons prohibition order after police found a slingshot at his home in June this year.
In 2020, Misimovic pleaded guilty to 12 firearm and drug offences after police found real and fake guns in his home in August that year.
Prior to his arrest, Misimovic had been issued a firearms prohibition order and a weapons prohibition order.
In searching his house, police found a .22 calibre semi-automatic gun wrapped in a cloth on the bed with the serial number defaced.
Police also found a small black pistol, a Glock-style air pistol and in Misimovic's son's room a small black pistol. At the time, Misimovic claimed the guns were toys bought online.
Police also found ammunition, a glass bong and cannabis along with two knuckle dusters, one engraved with Misimovic's initials.
In 2020, Misimovic's lawyer Graeme Morrison told the court he wanted to "put something back into the community" by way of community service work.
In court on Thursday, it seemed that hadn't been the case.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said a report from Community Corrections indicated Misimovic had not engaged in community service work.
Misimovic, who attended court with with the aid of crutches, said he had suffered a leg injury which prevented him from completing his community service work and his partner had notified Community Corrections to which Ms Girotto retorted "Is your tongue broken too?"
Ms Girotto said she accepted Misimovic might not have known that a slingshot was a prohibited weapon as "we all had them when we were kids, but that was a long time ago".
Ms Girotto revoked the bonds Misimovic had previously been subject to and fined him $750 for the breaches of his conditions.
Misimovic was fined $300 for possessing the slingshot.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.