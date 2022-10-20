Illawarra Mercury
Radislav Misimovic caught out with prohibited slingshot

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:15am
Radislav Misimovic leaving Wollongong Courthouse yesterday after being fined for possessing a slingshot.

An East Corrimal man who was convicted in 2020 for having a cache unlicensed firearms found himself before Wollongong Local Court again for possessing a prohibited weapon.

