Wollongong crim calls man he carjacked at knifepoint a 'drama queen'

A Wollongong man who carjacked another at knifepoint believed his victim was just being "a drama queen" given he was not stabbed during the ordeal.
Sasa Kostadinovic hopped in his victim's Mercedes Benz on September 8 last year while he was parked outside a Mangerton unit.
The male victim was waiting to collect clothes from Kostadinovic's girlfriend, who was helping him out after a divorce, according to agreed facts tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
Kostadinovic's girlfriend wasn't home at the time, so the victim waited for about twenty minutes, until Kostadinovic opened his car door and asked "What are you doing here with my missus?"
The victim responded, "I'm just here picking my clothes up".
Kostadinovic then asked "What were you doing in her bedroom" to which the victim responded "I don't know what you're talking about".
This went back and forth a few times, before Kostadinovic reached into his jacket and revealed a pocketknife with a 10-15cm blade, court documents say.
Kostadinovic thrust the knife towards the victim who shuffled backwards, with the knife coming about 15cm away from his chest.
He was then ordered out of the car several times, with Kostadinovic moving into the front seat.
The victim, panicking, started pushing against the door from the outside when Kostadinovic tried to get out.
At this point, he noticed another male, Kostadinovic's co-offender, standing by the rear of the car.
The victim ran and was chased by the two men in the car, before he found a hiding spot and stayed there for some time before returning to the Mangerton unit to get his clothes.
The two men dumped the car after it started having "mechanical issues". They got into a taxi after the ordeal.
Upon arriving at the Mangerton unit, the victim contacted police.
Witnesses at the scene named Kostadinovic, and said they saw him behind the wheel of the Mercedes.
Police managed to recover the car and detected Kostadinovic's fingerprints on it.
They also obtained footage and a call charge from inside the taxi, revealing a conversation between Kostadinovic and his partner in crime.
The recording revealed Kostadinovic telling the taxi driver he "took his (victim's) f---ing keys" to which the co-accused chimed in and said "f---ing robbed the c--- ... robbed him".
Kostadinovic was also heard having a phone conversation with his girlfriend, saying "no one stabbed him. He got out of the car without a f---in' scratch on him, he's just being a drama queen".
During November last year, detectives attended Kostadinovic's Wollongong address and arrested him.
In court earlier this week, he pleaded guilty to aggravated take and drive a vehicle while armed with a weapon.
Kostadinovic's sentencing is scheduled for November 23.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
