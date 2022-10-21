Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong crim Sasa Kostadinovic calls man he carjacked at knifepoint a 'drama queen'

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:00am
Wollongong crim calls man he carjacked at knifepoint a 'drama queen'

A Wollongong man who carjacked another at knifepoint believed his victim was just being "a drama queen" given he was not stabbed during the ordeal.

