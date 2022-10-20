Illawarra Mercury
Emmett Sheard, acquitted of murder two months ago, is back behind bars

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 20 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:23am
Emmett Sheard, bottom left, was acquitted of murdering Michael Black, right, at Parklea Correctional Centre.

Acquitted of murder just eight weeks ago, Newcastle man Emmett Sheard is back behind bars accused of being involved in an aggravated break and enter on the Central Coast.

