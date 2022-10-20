Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Windang

Illawarra Mercury
Pedestrian taken to Wollongong hospital after being hit by bus in Windang

Zaina A Sayeda
Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:52am, first published 9:30am
A male pedestrian has been taken to Wollongong Hospital after he was hit by a bus on Thursday afternoon.

