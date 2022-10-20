Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Windang

A male pedestrian has been taken to Wollongong Hospital after he was hit by a bus on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened around 5.15pm, with the pedestrian sustaining minor injuries.
Police said they are trying to determine if the pedestrian was having a mental health episode.
Two out three northbound lanes on Windang Road were closed just north of Windang Bridge for about 40 minutes, leading to heavy traffic.
Traffic flow returned to normal at about 6.10pm.
