Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Highway, Tongarra Rd closed in Albion Park after rain

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 10:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding in Albion Park on Friday morning. Picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra Highway is closed at Albion Park and Tongarra Road is partly closed on Friday morning, following overnight rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.