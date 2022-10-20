The Illawarra Highway is closed at Albion Park and Tongarra Road is partly closed on Friday morning, following overnight rain.
The highway is closed in both directions between the M1 Princes Motorway and Tongarra Road.
Meanwhile, Tongarra Road is closed westbound between the M1 Princes Motorway on-ramp and Terry Street.
Motorists are getting diverted onto the motorway heading southbound and are advised to use the East West Link, Croome Road, Ashburton Drive and Terry Street to rejoin Tongarra Road.
The flooding is affecting traffic, with heavy traffic through Terry Street, Daintree Drive, Hillside Drive, Chuch Street, Tongarra Road and Ashburton Drive.
Albion Park recorded over 52 millimetres of rain overnight.
There was 13 millimetres at Bellambi, and Kiama has seen over 32 millimetres.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
