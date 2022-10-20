Illawarra Mercury
Dragons chairman apologises for "error in judgement" over Brett Finch character reference

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:06am, first published October 20 2022 - 10:33pm
A reference for Brett Finch, left, by Craig Young, right, appeared on a full St George Illawarra letterhead and signed off as club chairman.

Outgoing St George Illawarra chairman Craig Young has apologised for providing a character reference for disgraced former NRL star Brett Finch on a club letterhead, admitting it was "an error in judgement."

