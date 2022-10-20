Outgoing St George Illawarra chairman Craig Young has apologised for providing a character reference for disgraced former NRL star Brett Finch on a club letterhead, admitting it was "an error in judgement."
Former NSW Origin playmaker Finch in August pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child abuse material after admitting to leaving "twisted" messages on a phone sex line between between November 2020 and January 2021. Six other charges were withdrawn.
Finch was arrested in December last year following a police strike force investigation into users of the FastMeet phone sex line.
At a sentencing hearing on Monday Finch denied having any sexual interest in children and said he'd used the phone line in a misguided attempt to source drugs.
His post-career struggles with drug and alcohol addictions has been public knowledge since he retired at the end of 2013.
Young's reference appeared on a full St George Illawarra letterhead and signed off as club chairman.
Finch never played for St George Illawarra but Young remains a close friend of Brett's father Robert whom he played alongside in St George's 1977 and 1979 premiership triumphs.
In a character reference tendered to the court, former high-ranking police detective Young described Finch as a "highly decent young man who has made a mistake in this instance."
The letter also stated: "In my entire life, working and my sporting profession I am a person that despises this type of behaviour, so I made this reference with this mindset."
The letter began circulating on social media on Thursday night, with the club issuing a statement on Friday morning declaring the reference "was provided in a personal capacity and was not supported or approved by the club."
In the statement Young apologised to members and fans for the use of the club letterhead.
"It was an error in judgement to put this statement on club letterhead," Young said.
"I was asked to provide a letter of support to a family friend who I believe made a serious mistake but is a fundamentally decent person.
"I should not have connected the club to this matter and would like to apologise to members, fans, sponsors and all other stakeholders for any distress caused."
Young recently drew headlines for saying the club culture "needs to be worked on" following a dismal season and a player snub of the club presentation night that just three NRL squad members attended.
Young will this month step aside as chairman with WIN chief executive Andrew Lancaster stepping into the role as part of the yearly handover between the St George and Illawarra sides of the merger.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.