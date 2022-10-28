A budding teen film maker from St Mary's College is turning heads across the nation for her first short film, 'Lily.Max', exploring transgender discrimination among young people.
After taking out the state prize, 15-year-old Aishlyn Halloran's film was announced as a finalist in the REELise National Film Festival, which will see her creation grace the silver screen in Sydney in November.
The Year 9 student created, scripted, directed and acted in the film, following a transgender character at an all girls school who faces rejection and discrimination, but also unearths a community of support.
Aishlyn hopes to take the film all the way to the top as she vies for a national award during the November festival.
"We all just starting screaming with excitement, knowing we get to watch my film in a cinema," Aishlyn said.
She hopes after watching the film, viewers will have a better insight into the way words, positive and negative, can affect others, and that the film encourages people to be true to themselves.
With the help of her drama teacher and students from the year above playing background characters, Aishlyn created the award-winning five-minute tale, and hopes her efforts will pay of at the national competition.
After her first taste of film making, Aishlyn said she loved watching her vision come to life and she's ready for a lifetime behind the camera.
"I've been doing some research and they've got a really good directors... and I hope to pursue that for a future career," she said.
Aishlyn's mum Michelle Halloran said their family was "blown away by what she'd achieved", and they were grateful to St Mary's College for encouraging Aishlyn to explore her talent.
Aishlyn will travel to Sydney with her family to watch her film at the REELise National Film Festival in Bondi on Saturday 5 November, where the national awards will be announced.
To support Aishlyn's film, you can vote for her entry in the People's Choice Award by texting the code 93222 to 0407 288 400.
