Firefighters have urged the public to take care when handling lithium-ion batteries following an explosion in North Wollongong this week that left a man seriously injured.
The 42-year-old suffered second-degree burns to 20 per cent of his body, including his face and chest, after there was a reaction in a bucket containing lithium cells at Sicona Battery Technologies in Montague Street early on Tuesday afternoon.
The cells exploded, but the man's attempts to douse the flames with a hose created a corrosive vapour.
The explosion also caused a small fire in a nearby workshop.
Bystanders used hoses to wash down the man and extinguish the fire before Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters arrived on scene.
Paramedics treated the man and took him to Wollongong Hospital, before he was airlifted to the Royal North Shore burns unit.
Fire and Rescue NSW said that while this incident involved uncommon materials and processes, members of the public were still urged to use caution when handling damaged lithium-ion batteries.
SafeWork has confirmed it is investigating the incident.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.