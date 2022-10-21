Illawarra Mercury
Battery warning after North Wollongong explosion

By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:15am, first published 12:40am
Firefighters have urged the public to take care when handling lithium-ion batteries following an explosion in North Wollongong this week that left a man seriously injured.

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

