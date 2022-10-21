Tranquil resort setting

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Few homes possess the glamour of this exclusive property, nor are they in a position so desirable for its privacy, peacefulness and ocean and rural views.
Together, these key elements of luxury living combine to create one of Kiama's most remarkable offerings.
Prepare to be impressed at every turn, both inside and out.
This property provides you with your very own resort-inspired oasis complete with glorious decked entertaining, outdoor kitchen and a saltwater pool in the tropical garden.
This stunning home has been created by the owners and blends modern relaxed living with the incredible outdoor areas.
With a wonderful use of glass, high ceilings and engineered oak flooring this home is a pleasure to inspect.
Offering ducted air, incredible bathrooms and a kitchen that you will be excited to entertain in.
The open plan living is spoilt with loads of natural light and spills to the outdoor alfresco area, where you can sit and relax while enjoying the wonderful outlook.
There are four well-sized bedrooms, a great separate study as well as a gorgeous entry into this impressive home.
Contact Stone Real Estate - Illawarra now and arrange an inspection to view this special property for yourself.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
