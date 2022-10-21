A move to restrict fireworks displays in Shellharbour would be "churlish", said a councillor at this week's city council meeting.
Cr Jacqui Graf had tabled a motion calling on council to object to those applying for a fireworks licence with SafeWork NSW if they planned to use "aerial shells, salutes, Chinese strings, or any other high noise variety that adversely impacts pets and/or other animals' welfare".
Cr Graf's motion also listed concerns over the environmental effects of fireworks.
"We have nearly 30,000 dogs registered in our LGA and research indicates one in every two experienced significant distress in relation to fireworks," Cr Graf said.
"For every major event including fireworks our local rescue groups see 120 or more dogs that, as a result of their abject terror, escape their homes. Some of which end up injured or deceased, usually hit by cars or impaled or hanging from collars stuck on fences and some of which are never found, leaving families devastated."
Instead, she felt council should look to encourage "modern sustainable and safe ways of creating light and sound displays that can be used to produce engaging events for our young to remember and all ages to enjoy".
Labor councillor Maree Duffy-Moon agreed with the sentiment of the motion, but could not support it.
"Making it policy not to have fireworks to celebrate on rare occasions seems a bit churlish to the many families that attend these major events and really enjoy a short firework display," Cr Duffy-Moon said.
"We should be considering those residents as much as we should consider the pet owners."
Fellow Labor councillor Rob Petreski was also against the motion, branding it "policy on the run".
"This motion is not calling for report," he said.
"It does not involve consultation with our community. It does not involve any expert reports or opinions. It is Cr Graf's opinion and she is entitled to it, but I'd like to consult with our community before we adopt a policy position without a policy."
In response Cr Graf noted there had been two previous reports on fireworks and felt it was a waste of resources to call for another one.
Councillors voted against the motion 5-4, with independent John Davey siding with the four Labor councillors.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
