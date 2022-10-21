Luxury waterfront living

Feature Property
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Situated within the highly sought-after suburb Shell Cove is this luxurious apartment featuring high quality finishes that set it apart from the rest.
Expertly crafted, it combines a modern sensibility with the highest design values. Benetti Shell Cove offers a unique fusion of luxurious living, exceptional hotel amenities and world-class marina which will create a lifestyle unmatched in a breathtaking, absolute waterfront setting.
The development is ideally positioned among the vibrant lifestyle the waterfront location has to offer. Benetti will comprise of 42 exclusive residences sitting above over 200 serviced apartments.
Below you, the Harbourfront Hotel offers extraordinary amenities including a resort-style pool, restaurant, ballroom, day space and gym facilities. The residential apartments will also benefit from having access to the exclusive rooftop pool and barbecue area.
Apartment highlights include approx. 85sqm of internal living space with an additional 23sqm of outdoor area, American oak engineered timber flooring, 20mm granite benchtops, Miele appliances and ducted cooling.
With only limited units remaining to purchase, you will need to get in quick. Get in touch to see the remaining stock available!
*Images: Artist's impression only
