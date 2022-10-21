Blue Haven resident fears a bigger chunk could go up for sale

The sale of a slice of Kiama's Blue Haven could be the thin edge of the wedge, worries the chair of a residents committee.
At a recent Kiama Municipal Council meeting, councillors voted to sell off Blue Haven Bonaira - which largely consists of an aged care centre - but retain the independent living units at the Blue Haven Terralong site.
John Ashworth chairs the Terralong residents committee and he said they were remaining "vigilant" despite councillors' decision to retain Terralong.
"It's good news to us but I must admit we can't get too excited about it because the council has changed their mind on several occasions and we're just worried they could do it again," Mr Ashworth said.
In May councillors voted in favour of the sell-off only for the move to be rescinded two weeks later.
He was also relieved that it seemed council had listened to the discussion that Terralong made an annual profit - Mr Ashworth said $4 million - which should justify retaining it.
Mr Ashworth said he was concerned this might be a move by council CEO Jane Stroud to eventually sell off all of Blue Haven - a belief she has refuted.
"We are not sure set behind all this is the determination by the CEO to get rid of the whole lot of Blue Haven," Mr Ashworth said.
"It's probably a thorn in her side. It's a big job for her to handle and she might be well pleased to get rid of it and having got rid of Bonaira then it might be relatively easy to move on to Terralong."
In a response from council a spokesperson noted the sale decision was made by councillors voting on a motion.
"The notice of motion included a CEO response which clearly states: 'no commentary is made on the nature of or the intent of the Notice of Motion as staff are to remain apolitical'," the spokesperson said.
"Any statement that confuses the resolutions of councillors with the CEO's personal motivation is wholly rejected.
"The CEO remains focused on operating the business of KMC, supporting her staff and implementing the decision made by council."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
