Ironman aspirants and rising stars of the surf will hit at Warilla Barrack Point on Saturday, as the Sydney Water Series returns after a two-year COVID-impacted hiatus.
Cronulla's former Australian open board race champion Jay Furniss is among the top athletes, having also finished 14th in the 2020-21 Ironman Series.
Warilla's Kynan Bourke has just returned from the Asia Pacific Cup kayaking event in Japan, as part of an Illawarra Canoe Club contingent which was outstanding on the international stage.
Cousin Maddix Burke was runner-up at this year's under 14 Coolangatta Gold, part of the next generation of talent to follow in the footsteps of the the likes of Ali Day.
Bulli's Chelsea Jones was captain of the recent Australian youth lifesaving team competing in Italy, while Wollongong's Isabella Evans is a national under 14 beach sprint champion.
"It's just fantastic to be back after a long break," series organiser Mick Jennett said. "We've missed the competition, state championships and athletes haven't had the opportunity to train as much, so to have the kids back competing and then the Ironman events in the afternoon, it's exciting.
"There are a lot of top surf lifesavers coming down from Sydney, getting race fit for the Nutri Grain Series, guys who know what it takes at the elite level.
"We're just assessing the conditions, it depends how much that wind blows up and whether we need to move further up to get the protection of Windang Island."
The four-round competition moves to Thirroul and Kiama Downs, before finishing at Bulli on November 19, where the winners will be determined by overall points score.
The juniors begin at 8.30am on Saturday, with the youngest age group under eights through to the over 35 masters races.
The senior Ironman and Ironwoman events are underway at 12.30pm.
The series comes in a year where Day claimed the triple crown of the Coolangatta Gold, Ironman and national championships and has been nominated in the Illawarra Sports Awards Mercury People's Choice award.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
