Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

New surf lifesaving era dawns at Warilla Barrack Point with Sydney Water Series

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:04am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf lifesaving returns to Warilla Barrack Point with the Sydney Water Series. Picture by Adam McLean

Ironman aspirants and rising stars of the surf will hit at Warilla Barrack Point on Saturday, as the Sydney Water Series returns after a two-year COVID-impacted hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.