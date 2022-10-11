Plans for a new two-storey house may spark controversy over the fact it would stand high above a popular Wollongong ocean pool.
The modern concrete and glass abode would transform the vista to the west of the Austinmer pool, towering over the recently refurbished change sheds and the surf lifesaving club next door.
The development application (DA) on exhibition seeks a variation to planning controls over floor space - 234 square metres instead of 213 as allowed under the Wollongong Local Environment Plan for a block this size.
The application states the building is well within the allowable height limits and site coverage, that there are multiple houses in the area of a similar scale, and a large house is warranted given the expensive location.
"In this particular location, land values are very high due to the waterfront location," it states.
"It is a reasonable expectation for persons purchasing such land to be permitted to have a typical contemporary size dwelling. The proposed floor area ... is considered to be a fair outcome for the site as the dwelling will continue to remain of a lesser scale than many nearby contemporary dwellings.
"Replacing an aged dwelling with a new contemporary coastal dwelling, in line with council's desired future character of Austinmer, is considered to be an orderly and economic use of the land, without resulting in any detrimental impact on the surrounding natural environment."
It would enjoy uninterrupted views across the Tasman Sea - and of the always popular pool below.
The application for a floor space variation argues it complies with the rules of the C4 Environmental Living zoning, which are "to provide for low-impact residential development in areas with special ecological, scientific or aesthetic values [and] to ensure that residential development does not have an adverse effect on those values."
The new home would show three levels from its western elevation, with a double garage sunken into the hill and level with Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
The DA is on exhibition until October 27.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
