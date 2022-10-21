Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jayden Sullivan withdraws request to exit St George Illawarra Dragons

By Scott Bailey/aap
October 21 2022 - 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Sullivan is set to remain with the Dragons in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr

Jayden Sullivan has withdrawn his request for a release from St George Illawarra, with the young playmaker committing to see out his contract with the NRL club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.