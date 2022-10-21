So the chairman of the Dragons, still deludedly regarded as among the biggest in Australian sport, uses an official club letterhead to defend the character of a man who pleads guilty to sending child abuse material?
Oops, just a mistake.
A disgruntled young playmaker withdraws his request for immediate release after weeks of turmoil because he only played nine games last year, seven of them off the bench.
Move along, nothing to see here.
There's an under-pressure, off-contract coach, with a mish-mash of emerging talent, cast-offs, fading veterans, plus a reliance on a Queensland and Australian hooker, who is putting all his eggs in the St George Illawarra premiership basket as halfback before he retires.
Woah, we're halfway there, woah, oah, living on a prayer.
Seriously, what is going on at St George Illawarra?
The scene down at WIN Stadium headquarters is an ongoing combination of blaring sirens, flashing red lights, spot fires breaking out everywhere and the kind of slapstick panic and reaction reserved for those really bad movies you just can't take your eyes off.
There's no issue with Craig Young providing a personal reference to Brett Finch, whose football and media career spiralled to the point he's before the courts on a child abuse material charge.
But the decision to do it as an official representative of the club shows the kind of bad judgement which has the Dragons where they are right now. How does Anthony Griffin turn it around, given only three blokes could be bothered to turn up on presentation night?
With players just days from reporting for pre-season duty again, what changes does Griffin now make in 2023?
They finished with a for-and against of minus 100 and missed more tackles than any team in the NRL in 2022.
After Cameron McInnes left, Andrew McCullough is now on borrowed time, while Hunt is staying at halfback, blocking Jayden Sullivan's playmaking path and leading to his request for a release.
What's Tyrell Sloan's future? Why did Tariq Sims have to leave?
Why did Jack Gosiewski feel the birth of his child could be a factor in not playing for the Dragons again?
Recruit Zane Musgrove has his own troubled past and is on his third club after 63 games for Souths and Wests since 2016.
It's a mess without anyone prepared to hit the nuclear button like Manly, rightly or otherwise, did with Des Hasler. Griffin has done little to prove he's the man for the future.
When I first started covering the Dragons in 2008, Nathan Brown nobly stood aside as coach, to make way for the Wayne Bennett premiership era.
Brown had taken them to preliminary finals in 2005 and 2006, but scarred from the experience and the pressure of being a Dragons man - a club still haunted by grand final defeat in their first season as a joint venture in 1999 - time was up.
Bennett did it his way, instilled the belief, eased the fears and harnessed the desire to win and 2010 became the dream realised for all Red V faithful.
He also left a salary cap problem which Steve Price simply lacked the experience, resources or support to fix.
Paul McGregor at least made the finals, but was derailed by Jack de Belin's court case and Gareth Widdop's unexpected exit.
And here we are, Wollongong may as well be in the Sahara Desert, the Dragons are so far away from winning another premiership at Accor Stadium right now.
WIN boss Andrew Lancaster takes over from Young as chairman, this merry little dance the St George and Steelers factions do to appease each other, with a need for clear direction.
As with the Panthers, when they first started rebuilding under Ivan Cleary, Griffin and then Cleary again, it will take time.
Cameron Ciraldo is plotting a similar journey at the Bulldogs, recruiting Penrith premiership second-rower Villiame Kikau and Eels grand final hooker Reed Mahoney.
Young's son Dean, the 2010 premiership hooker, is on the path to title success as assistant coach at the Cowboys. The Dragons are on a road to nowhere.
