Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Illawarra Sports Awards

'It's what you dream about': Goodman ready to take centre stage in Las Vegas

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:28am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman is taking a large chunk of 'The Mad Bunch' supporter crew with him to Vegas in January. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Whoa, oh, oh Sammy Gooood-man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.