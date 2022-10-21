'It's what you dream about': Goodman ready to take centre stage in Las Vegas

Whoa, oh, oh Sammy Gooood-man.
Head to any Sam Goodman fight and the chant - to the tune of the White Stripes Seven Nation Army - will fill the arena. And those arenas are only getting bigger as the Albion Park world title fancy sets his sights on boxing's mecca for his next bout.
The 24-year-old is Las Vegas-bound for a slot on promotional stablemate Tim Tszyu's assault on the undisputed super-welterweight crown currently in the possession of American Jermell Charlo.
Goodman's bout will be further down the card than that main event, but it's his first foray onto the world scene having compiled a 13-0 record in Australia, claiming the WBO Oriental and IBF Intercontinental super-bantamweight titles in the the process.
He's now ranked No. 7 and No. 8 respectively in each sanctioning body's world rankings after managing four wins in the last 12 months, an active year that has him ready to move to the world stage.
It was move revealed by No Limit Boxing chief executive George Rose in the immediate aftermath to his charge's shut-out win over tough Queenslander Jason Cooper a fortnight ago - though Goodman knew it was in the offing.
"I knew about [the opportunity] for quite a while," Goodman said.
"I knew I had to win my next couple of fights and it was on the cards but it's been kept under wraps for a good while. It's always in the back of your mind, you know it's there, but I was never that focused on Vegas.
"It was more about getting through the job in front of me. I tried not to think about it too much, but it's official now and I'm just pumped to be going. Now I can just concentrate on the next fight and that's all I'm trying to do.
"If I just get through the job in front of me and, step by step, I'll eventually be where I want to be. I've never gotten too far in front of where I'm at or look towards them too early.
"It's what I've done by now Vegas is the next job and it's going to be a cracker. It's what you dream about from when you're a kid so I'm really looking forward to to it."
It can be a big leap for some but, a World Championship bronze medallist as an amateur, Goodman has spent more time abroad than plenty of veteran pros.
"I couldn't tell you [the exact] number but I've done America a few times, I've done England a few times, Germany, Russia, China, so I am well travelled," he said.
"As far as fighting in Vegas, you don't take any of that stuff in until it's over. I'll be listening to the same voices I always listen to and that's my coaches and all the lights, cameras and all that sort of stuff doesn't get to me.
"I can fight in front of as many people as you want, or I can fight in front of one person, if there's a result on the line and it's a fight, I feel the same way. I just want to win.
"I think by the end of it I'll realise 'wow, how cool was that' but going into the fight I couldn't care. It's just about winning another fight.
"I'm not going to build it up into something it's not, I'm just going to train ridiculously well like I always do, prepare to the best of my ability, and go in there and do a job. At this stage they're all going to be class opponents so it's going to be a good test and something I'm looking forward to."
The win over Cooper capped an outstanding year for the former Steelers Club barman that has put him in the running for the Illawarra Sports Awards Sportsperson of the Year - including the People's Choice award.
He's certainly Albion Park's favourite son, with the ever-growing, ear-grabbing Mad Bunch set to accompany him and Complete Boxing mentor Joel Keegan to Vegas in January.
"In December last year I wasn't even world ranked with any organisations, nothing, and now I'm sitting at seven and eight with the WBO and IBF so it's been a massive year and a lot of progress made," Goodman said.
"All the support I get and the people I've got around me, I couldn't do it without them. You don't get anywhere by yourself and they push me forward.
"Everyone that comes and supports me and buys tickets, I'm very, very grateful and lucky I've got something special going on because not a lot of fighters have it.
"It is something pretty special and something I definitely don't take for granted."
