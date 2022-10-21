Jack Dolence, 8, and his Dad Mark will be right behind the Children's Tumour Foundation's 'Conquer NF in Colour' run in November.
Jack and his family live in Nowra and only last year learned that Jack had Neurofibromatosis (NF) after years of illness and inconclusive testing.
"Jack's journey to the point of identifying NF has been long. As a Mum and Dad, we knew something was going on with Jack - Mum noticed more than Dad," Mark confesses.
"We struggled to identify the exact cause for years."
Jack is a twin to Oliver and was meeting most early childhood markers for development except his speech. But an eye-test in pre-school signalled deeper concern.
"Jack was identified as requiring glasses. Looking back, Jack's lack of interest in drawing, colouring-in etc could have been an indicator of an eye issue," Mark said.
As toddlers Jack and Oliver had started to build their own language as twins and Jack began speech therapy as he fell behind.
Mark said that Jack had been born with "café-au-lait spots" - skin marks that look akin to a spilled coffee, but he had presumed them to be birth marks and did not realise their relevance until years later.
Then at age four Jack began having vomiting fits. Mark said no one else in their family of five had exhibited anything like it, and they spoke to a doctor "with no real outcome".
For two years, the episodes got worse and Mark and his wife could do little to find answers except for anxious visits to hospital.
"We remained concerned about his vomiting and now dehydration. We were also concerned about what our hospital was thinking about us as parents with the visitations slowly increasing in frequency and length," he said.
Mark said the visits often involved anti-nausea medicine that Jack would subsequently vomit up, while doctors would listen to his heart rate, prod his abdomen and suggest fluids.
Sometimes he'd be given an overnight stay in pediatrics, other times they would be sent home.
It was a further 18 months of the same until Jack was seven-and-a-half that a pediatric doctor inquired about the spots on his skin.
"Other than we knew Jack had the spots, we had nothing else to offer. We just thought they were birth marks," Mark said.
"This paediatrician went away and came back after a short while after asking more about the café-au-lait spots. It was at this time that NF was discussed and genetic testing was recommended."
Mark said they were told not to google the condition, but did and were dealt a saddening shock by some of circumstances faced by severe NF sufferers.
Then in March 2021 genetic tests finally revealed a Neurofibromatosis Type 1 diagnosis.
"We were relieved to finally receive a diagnosis and have some direction. This was a point of empowerment to research, learn, ask questions and push for more help without feeling judged by anyone," Mark said.
The family had further testing and also got in touch with the Children's Tumor Foundation.
"CTF staff sent out a family care package. Jack was very excited upon receiving his cape and penguin," they said.
Unfortunately, the vomiting bouts persisted and even worsened, with the cause ruled "stomach migraines".
Hospital visits were becoming frequent and lasted 12 to 18 hours each with eye tests and even an MRI scan with little additional insight for the family.
However, pre-emptive medicines have largely diminished "the onset of his head symptoms which in turn prevents the onset of vomiting and hospital visits", Mark said.
The CTF helped the family with resources for the school and educational kits, including an electronic edition of 'NF hero' which was read to his class so they're more aware of his condition.
"Jack's school held its first 'Green and Blue Day' this year raising awareness of NF and asked for a gold coin donation in support of the CTF and further research," Mark said.
"We are very proud of how Jack has taken his diagnosis in his stride."
He said Jack can't fully grasp the potential future challenges, but for an eight-year-old, he had shown incredible maturity.
"He has already begun advocating for NF through activities that support CTF and NF research."
The CTF said NF was a lifelong condition and the 'Conquer NF in Colour' colour-run would raise vital funds towards support services and research.
Conquer NF in Colour will go ahead in Sydney on November 13. Visit https://www.ctf.org.au/events/35/colour-run for info and sign-ups.
