Lifeline's Big Book Fair in Berkeley appears to be a true potterhead's paradise with a full boxed set of first edition hard cover Harry Potter books going on sale for $1450.
Long-time book sorting volunteer Barry Ridding said it is a steal with prices for similar sets in the market going up to $4000.
"This is a hard cover first edition set and it comes in a box. There aren't many sets issued in the box," he said.
The series take prime position at the book fair. It's displayed in a glass case, and is the first thing to catch punter's eyes as they walk into the room.
Marketing and PR manager of Lifeline South Coast Paige Pollard said she hopes the Harry Potter set goes to a very loving home.
"This piece will be such a collectable item for a Harry Potter lover," she said.
The book fair also has a range of other valuable books marked at a similar price.
"We have the Variety, American show business magazine, containing film reviews going back to about 1910. There are 16 volumes of it for $1400," Mr Ridding said.
He was excited to share his big sale of $700 from earlier in the morning for a 1962 novel A Clockwork Orange.
"The girl who bought it this morning was absolutely over the moon on finding the book. She came in specifically to buy the book and nothing else," Mr Ridding said.
The happy buyer who came in with her mother was seen shedding tears of joy on securing a first edition of the book.
"This year is set to be our biggest year on record and we hope to raise more than we did last time," Ms Pollard said.
The previous book fair successfully raised $193,000, according to Ms Pollard and she believes the turnout is already looking better with just one day into the event.
"Every dollar raised from this event will go directly into funding our local crisis support and suicide prevention services," Ms Pollard said.
The event will go on until Sunday, October 23, with a special half-price offer on Sunday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.