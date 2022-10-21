Illawarra Mercury
Lifeline Big Book Fair Potterhead's paradise with rare Harry Potter edition on sale

Zaina A Sayeda
Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 21 2022 - 10:13am, first published 5:00am
Volunteer supervisor of old books Barry Ridding with the first edition harry potter hardcover set selling for $1400 at the lifeline book fair in the Berkeley Indoor sports centre. Picture by Adam McLean

Lifeline's Big Book Fair in Berkeley appears to be a true potterhead's paradise with a full boxed set of first edition hard cover Harry Potter books going on sale for $1450.

