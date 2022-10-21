Man in 70s struck by car in Dapto taken to hospital

A man believed to be in his 70s has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Dapto.
The incident occurred about 1.30pm Friday at the Princes Highway and Moombara Street intersection in Dapto, with paramedics and police attending the scene.
The car was travelling at a low speed when it hit the elderly man, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, and it is believed he suffered injuries to his face and one of his legs.
Paramedics took the man to Wollongong Hospital.
At this stage, there are no further details about his condition.
It is understood the site has been cleared.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
