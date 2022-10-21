Despite only lifting weights competitively for just over a year, 21-year-old Jack Barbous is the strongest deadlifter of his age in Australia, and he keeps breaking his own records.
The Barrack Heights local can deadlift a whopping 340kg and squat 330kg, and after coming out on top again at his latest competition in Perth, he plans to keep chasing records at powerlifting events across Australia.
"I was happy with it, but I'm never satisfied, I'm always chasing the next one," Mr Barbour said.
After the first lockdown in 2020, Mr Barbour was invited to try strongman lifts by a group at his gym, and since then, he hasn't looked back.
At such high weight levels, perfect form is integral to prevent injuries, and Mr Barbour spends much of his time working on his lifting technique with his trainer at an Albion Park Rail gym.
While training five times per week, Mr Barbour says he's ready to turn his record-breaking strength into education, helping others in the Illawarra to reach their fitness potential.
Mr Barbour recently completed his Cert 3 and 4 in fitness at TAFE Shellharbour and is hoping to bust into the personal training industry.
After a mass exodus of personal trainers and qualified staff when gyms were closed through COVID lockdowns, the fitness industry is screaming for new recruits, industry leaders said.
Barrie Elvish, CEO of the Australian fitness industry's peak body AUSactive, the loss of staff through COVID and a rise in gym memberships had created a "perfect storm of opportunity" for those wanting to break into the industry.
"Demand for fitness instructors is growing rapidly and gyms are struggling to get qualified staff," Mr Elvish said.
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Fitness Paul Shannon said COVID had a huge impact on the industry, and he regularly fields calls from gym owners looking for TAFE graduates.
For Mr Barbour, the dream is to have his own gym, specialising in strength and conditioning, where he can help people achieve their fitness goals with correct technique and form.
Until then, Mr Barbour will keep lifting weights and breaking records.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
