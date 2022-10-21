A magistrate has jailed a man who attacked his girlfriend's ex-partner with a hammer and a baseball bat in Berkeley almost three years ago.
Montana Igano, 27, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Friday to four months' imprisonment and fined a total of $800 after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, damaging property and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Court documents said Igano and the victim engaged in a heated text message exchange on the evening of December 21, 2019, during which Igano threatened harm against the victim.
The following morning, the victim showed up to the home where Igano lived with his girlfriend to comply with a court order.
Igano hit the man several times to the head with a hammer, struck him multiple times to the upper body with a baseball bat, and used the hammer to smash most of the windows of his car.
The victim suffered scratches, red marks, a cut to his head and a large lump to his head.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
