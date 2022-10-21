Illawarra Mercury
Tautau Moga re-commits to St George Illawarra for 2023 season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 21 2022 - 5:55am
Dragons winger Tautau Moga is staying in Wollongong for the 2023 NRL season. Picture by Anna Warr

The Dragons have taken steps towards strengthening their backline depth for next year, with winger Tautau Moga inking a fresh deal with the club on Friday afternoon.

