The Dragons have taken steps towards strengthening their backline depth for next year, with winger Tautau Moga inking a fresh deal with the club on Friday afternoon.
St George Illawarra announced that the Samoan international would remain in Wollongong for their 2023 campaign, after he represented the Red V in 10 NRL games this season, taking his career tally to 84 matches. He has re-signed on a one-year contract.
Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said the 28-year-old was a "well-respected member of our NRL squad".
"The younger members of our playing squad have particularly benefited from his experience and professionalism over the last year," Haran said.
"Tautau's reliability held him in good stead throughout the past season, especially when called upon for first grade, so it's pleasing to have him remain at the Dragons in 2023."
The Moga re-signing occurred on the same day as St George Illawarra announced the acquisition of former Penrith Panthers squad member Nick Lui-Toso, who has been plying his trade for Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup.
Read more: Sullivan withdraws exit request from Dragons
Lui-Toso, 26, joins Tigers duo Jacob Liddle and Zane Musgrove at the club, which will help bolster the Dragons' forward stocks.
"Nick will add another physical presence to our top 30 squad with front row a position we are looking to continue to build," Haran said.
"We look forward to providing Nick an opportunity to step up to the NRL level."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
