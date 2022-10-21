Illawarra Mercury
Man accused of assault after Port Kembla confrontation

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
Adam Goodacre.

A magistrate has granted bail to a man accused of common assault after a group of people confronted him for looking in a car's windows in Port Kembla.

