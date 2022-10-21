A magistrate has granted bail to a man accused of common assault after a group of people confronted him for looking in a car's windows in Port Kembla.
Adam Goodacre appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Friday following his arrest the previous day.
Court documents said the 37-year-old was chased away by a Port Kembla business' employees after they saw him looking in the driver's window of a Ford Ranger parked on Military Road, about 4.30pm on Thursday.
But within minutes, Goodacre returned and was confronted by a number of people in a laneway.
They told him to stop, to which he allegedly replied: "Did you just f---ing tell me to stop?"
One of the group then approached him and Goodacre allegedly said: "Who the f--k do you think you are? I'd f---ing smash you. Let's f---ing go".
Thee victim responded: "What do you think you are doing looking in people's cars like that?" and Goodacre allegedly replied: "I don't need to f---ing tell you".
At this point, police alleged, Goodacre grabbed the man and punched him in the jaw.
The victim allegedly wrestled Goodacre to the ground and held him there until police arrived.
In court on Friday, defence lawyer Paul Paine said Goodacre was pleading not guilty to the assault.
Mr Paine said Goodacre conceded he had looked in the car window, but that was "as high as it gets".
Goodacre said he was surrounded by seven to nine people, he said, in what was effectively a citizen's arrest.
"It's a wonder they weren't arrested," Magistrate Robert Walker said, adding he had misgivings about Goodacre's arrest.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Manning said what Goodacre allegedly said was confrontational.
Magistrate Walker said it was "grossly unfair" Goodacre was in that position.
He granted bail, on the same conditions that Goodacre was subject to at the time of his arrest.
At the time of Thursday's alleged assault, Goodacre was on bail after being accused of breaking into a Mangerton unit last Saturday because he believed his girlfriend's neighbours had stolen Hello Fresh food kits.
In that incident, Goodacre allegedly kicked in the neighbours' front door and dragged a woman by the shirt, prompting her partner to swing a samurai sword in an attempt to make Goodacre leave.
On Friday Sergeant Manning applied for Goodacre's detention on this charge, which Mr Paine opposed.
But Magistrate Walker dismissed the application.
Goodacre will return to court at a later date.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.