After the longest season in recent memory, it is finally grand final day.
In the Illawarra Premier League, minor premiers Wollongong United will take on their major rivals Olympic. The two sides have met twice this season, with Olympic winning both the regular season game and the grand final qualifier just two weeks ago.
But United are league champions and will be gunning to achieve the double this season following their impressive showing in the national Australia Cup competition.
There has been plenty of coverage in the lead up to this one, with both sides giving compliments to one another prior to the game.
Check out the thoughts of Mercury football writers Joshua Bartlett and Jordan Warren as they discuss who will win the IPL grand final?
Catch all the action HERE for the IPL grand final from 3pm.
In the Illawarra District League, Helensburgh will go up against Unanderra in what has become a bit of a modern-day rivalry in the competition.
The Burgh secured the league championship without losing a game all season and they have still remained undefeated up until this point, a remarkable achievement.
Helensburgh have got the better of the Hearts three times this season, 2-0, 8-3 and then 3-2 in the grand final qualifier, a game in which Unanderra almost caused an upset.
There is plenty on the line for Unanderra, who are looking to avenge their 3-0 loss to Oak Flats in the decider in 2020.
Catch all the action HERE for the IDL grand final from 12:30pm.
Please be patient, the blog may take a moment to load.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
