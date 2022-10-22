Towradgi Beer, Food and Wine festival set to go ahead despite rain forecast

Thousand of people are expected to descend on Towradgi Beach Hotel for the venue's annual Beer, Food and Wine Festival this Sunday, sampling the delights of the Illawarra's local produce.
The event is finally returning after a COVID hiatus last year and the festival planners are ready to make up for lost time.
The venue has also flagged that the event will go ahead, despite the forecast of rain.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology there is a very high chance of showers on Sunday, with the chance of a thunderstorm,
"If the weather worsens, we will update you via our Facebook event page first thing Sunday morning," the venue said on Saturday.
The hotel will host a line-up of around 70 stalls, featuring mostly local beer, food and wine, as well as several vineyards from out of town.
Kids are welcome and there will be plenty of activities for the whole family, with some of the winemakers and brewers delivering speeches as well.
The 2022 event will mark 15 years since the festival's launch, with just as much interest as ever.
The festival goes from 11am-5pm at the Towradgi Beach Hotel.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
