Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Towradgi Beer, Food and Wine festival set to go ahead despite rain forecast

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 22 2022 - 2:48am, first published 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The festival in 2020. Picture by Anna Warr.

Thousand of people are expected to descend on Towradgi Beach Hotel for the venue's annual Beer, Food and Wine Festival this Sunday, sampling the delights of the Illawarra's local produce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.