Figurines, rare edition books and ancestral jewellery were some of the antique items set before the valuers' tables at the Object D'Art Fair.
Scores of people turned up to the Antiques Roadshow-style event at the Wollongong Art Gallery with family heirlooms and collectables to find out what they were worth.
Jamberoo resident Bernadette Condon said she jumped at the opportunity of having authentic artworks by Captain Westmacott evaluated when she heard the event was on.
Ms Condon believes the artist was a British army officer with the paintings dating back to the 1850s.
"I think he was sort of like the official artist of the colony, making sketches of the region."
Ms Condon brought with her paintings titled Valley of Jamberoo Illawarra, Mountain Pass Jamberoo and Condon's Creek.
"I'm excited to find out where these came from and what they're worth," she said.
Port Kembla's Fiona Simmonite brought in a bag full of paintings she believed were from a Prague artist.
"I got these from a tip shop, I believe they're from a deceased estate. We've been lucky enough to grab them,"she said.
The artworks, Ms Simmonite believes, have come from an art school in Prague with paintings showing scenes from Prague in 1950s or early 1960s.
Art valuer from Theodore Bruce Auctioneers & Valuers Sally Hardy said the Prague paintings were one of the most interesting items she'd seen at the Wollongong event.
"They're a really hard thing to value and it's a little bit hard to actually decipher the painter's name", she said, "I advised them to go to the art school or the Czech embassy to find out more about the artworks."
Ms Hardy said the most valuable item presented so far was Norman Lindsay's cartoons from The Bulletin.
"People have a lot of things sitting in their homes that family legend says are worth a lot of money and they've never had an opportunity to find out how much things are worth. This event provides them that opportunity."
