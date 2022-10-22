When Thirroul resident Philip Lord did his first aid training at work, he had no idea he'd be using it to perform CPR in the middle of a real emergency a week later.
In 2020, he was one of the first responders when a four-wheeler collided with a motorcycle being ridden by an 87-year-old man in Sydney.
The 30-year-old, then 28, was right behind the accident in his car, and rushed to the scene to provide assistance when he saw bystanders attempting to figure out what to do next.
"Another lady approached him as well, she was a nurse and she said he's not breathing," Mr Lord said.
Mr Lord checked for the motorcyclist's pulse and when he was certain he couldn't feel anything, he started CPR.
"We performed CPR on him and brought him back. We kept him stable till paramedics arrived."
The crash victim was taken to the hospital in a stable condition but succumbed to his injuries two days later.
This week Mr Lord was commemorated with the Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner's Commendation letter for his quick thinking to help stabilise the crash victim.
As an engineer required to visit construction sites, Mr Lord had to undergo mandatory first aid training a week before the incident and he could not have been more thankful for that.
Mr Lord believes he truly understood the importance of it the day he had to put it to practice.
"I was pretty confident, the training clicked in and it felt almost natural performing it," he said.
"The man unfortunately couldn't be saved because of his critical injuries, he had a broken spine and internal bleeding and also the fact that he was 87 did not help."
Despite the motorcyclist's death, Fire and Rescue NSW remains grateful for Mr Lord's actions in reviving the victim who would have otherwise died on the scene without a chance of even making it to the hospital.
The Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner's Commendation is awarded to acknowledge meritorious service at a fire or other emergency situation by members of the public or other emergency services that is worthy of recognition.
