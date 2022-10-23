Scroll down for our photo gallery
Some of Australia's best rock bands from the '90s and '00s rocked the night away on Saturday inside a Wollongong hall usually used for charity events and graduations.
The Spring Loaded festival rounded out an epic 18-months of on/off touring (thanks to the pandemic) at the University of Wollongong's main hall, with a second stage also setup inside the UniBar.
Thousands of punters attended the sold out gig, mostly ranging from late 20s to in their 50s, and mostly wore grungy jeans and band t-shirts from other gigs they'd been to.
Originally slated for Stuart Park in North Wollongong a year ago, then outdoors at the UOW gardens, it was last week moved indoors but the vibe inside the University Hall was still electric when acts like Tumbleweed, Regurgitator and Grinspoon took to the stage.
Other bands on the lineup included You Am I, Jebediah, Screamfeeder, Frenzal Rhomb, Caligula and Gin Palace - their hits probably bringing back memories of Saturday morning's watching Recovery or Rage.
There seemed to be a couple of fleeting attempts to resurrect crowd-surfing, though security guards quickly put an end to that.
Grinspoon rounded out the night playing sing-along favourites like Lost Control, Just Ace, Hard Act To Follow, Better Off Alone, Chemical Heart and More Than U R.
