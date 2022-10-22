Tom Gleeson is bringing his 'Hard Quiz' to Wollongong in 2023

Tom Gleeson has been a stalwart of Australia's comedy circuit for decades yet still managed to produce a sell out capital city tour, it's prompted him to continue his journey.
Hard Quiz Live will hit the road again in 2023 and visit regional hubs from Wollongong to Warrnamboo, Dubbo to Mildura.
"I've heard your desperate cries of, 'why aren't you doing a show in my town?'" Gleeson said.
"So, I'm doing my best to get to your sh*thole. The city shows were loose, so these shows will be feral."
Usually seen on ABC TV on Wednesdays, the program usually sees the master Tom Gleeson quiz and mock four contestants who are experts in a subject area.
Next year he'll swap the studio for theatres and add a third dimension to what the national broadcaster has labelled "Australia's hardest quiz".
Audience members will be pulled live on stage for a roasting from the most brutal quizmaster since the inquisition.
When Tom isn't flaying contestants for your enjoyment he is also one of Australia's funniest and most successful stand-up comedians who commands a theatre like no-one else.
Tom Gleeson will bring Hard Quiz to Wollongong Town Hall, Friday March 10, 6.30pm. Tickets are from $59.90 - $64.90 through www.merrigong.com.au.
For all other tour dates, visit: https://comedy.com.au/tour/hard-quiz-live/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
