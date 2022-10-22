Illawarra Mercury
Tom Gleeson is bringing his 'Hard Quiz' to Wollongong in 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 22 2022
Comedian Tom Gleeson is touring his Hard Quiz show in 2023. File photo.

Tom Gleeson has been a stalwart of Australia's comedy circuit for decades yet still managed to produce a sell out capital city tour, it's prompted him to continue his journey.

Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

