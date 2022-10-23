Seeing Christmas decorations spring up in October could be controversial to some, but it couldn't make the boss of Albion Park Rail's Christmas World any happier.
Alex Dunstan is the supervisor of the warehouse-style store, and said everyone who walks through the doors are generally beaming with happiness.
"I loved going to work every day, I've never had a job that I love getting up and going to in the morning [as much as this]," she told the Mercury.
"We strive to create that environment here where even if you're a child or an adult, as soon as you come through those doors, everyone comes in through with the eyes of a child."
Ms Dunstan usually takes time off from her normal day-job in December to spread Christmas cheer, but decided in 2022 to start her festivities before Halloween.
"I think with everyone going through [the COVID pandemic] and the years that we've had, people are coming in and starting fresh," she said.
Already people are buying up on faux trees, with the store selling an array of shapes and sizes, LED trees and a rotating tree stand.
Other big sellers are inflatable characters like Santa, elves and reindeer, while they stock enough lighting to put the Griswald's in the National Lampoon movies to shame.
This is the second time Christmas World has setup shop in the Illawarra, with operations manager Karren Boland also loving her job because of the feel good vibes they spread to other people.
"They drive to the store and they're excited, they look around the store and they're excited," she said. "You feel like you're giving in this role."
Christmas World unashamedly stocks 2,500 festive items from snow globes to sexy Santa outfits ready for Wollongong's SantaFest Pub Crawl.
Christmas World is open seven days a week at 1/47 Princes Highway, Albion Park Rail.
