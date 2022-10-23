Opener Justin Brancato delivered a match-winning half-century in Northern Districts' comfortable 31-run Twenty20 win over Wollongong on Saturday.
Brancato (63) and teenage English teammate Archie Harrison (22) provided the platform with a solid first-wicket partnership, as the Butchers scored 7-126, before bowling Wollongong out for 95.
Tom Williams proved the destroyer with the ball, taking 4-25 off his four overs as the pressure mounted for the Lighthouse Keepers, as well picking up a handy 13 runs with the bat.
"We weren't quite sure if our total would be enough, but we were able to tighten the screws a bit with the ball and our fielding was excellent," captain Jackson Stewart said.
"It was one of those pitches that was a bit hard to play yourself in, but Jackson has been on fire and followed on from what he did last season.
"Archie has been great for us, he's got a lot of talent and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in the one-dayers."
Kyle Jarrett led the resistance for Wollongong with 28 at the top of the order but the wickets continued to tumble in reply.
Callum Dodds and Ayden Brown each picked up 15 runs, Stewart (1-9 off three) and Xavier McDevitt (1-15 off four), restricted the scoring.
The Butchers remain unbeaten with Keira and University, with net run rate playing a crucial factor.
"We're in a position where we can have a good crack at it," Stewart said.
"With the washouts we've only had two games but if we can win next week (against Corrimal),, hopefully we can make the final.
"It's just a good mix of young and experienced players and even though there hasn't been much chance to train, we'll only improve as the season goes on."
Uni are on top of the T20 standings after beating Dapto with more than five overs to spare on Saturday.
Chasing 9-97, opener Luke Huard set Uni on course for success with 43 off 42 balls, while Angus Campbell (22) and Matthew Threadgate (21) offered valuable support.
Rohan Smith and veteran paceman Simon Irish picked up two wickets each.
Keira thrashed Port Kembla by 60 runs.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.