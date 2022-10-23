Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Northern Districts Butchers in the hunt for Cricket Illawarra T20 crown

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 23 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University celebrate a wicket to Rohan Smith in the victory over Dapto. Picture by Anna Warr

Opener Justin Brancato delivered a match-winning half-century in Northern Districts' comfortable 31-run Twenty20 win over Wollongong on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.