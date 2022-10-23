Wollongong Olympic end 37-year Illawarra Premier League grand final drought

Wollongong Olympic had carried a burden of expectation for more than three decades, but that was all washed away within 27 minutes on Sunday.
In a heart-stopping Illawarra Premier League grand final against rivals United, Olympic had effectively sealed their 2-1 victory within a half-hour at WIN Stadium.
A superb penalty save by goalkeeper Justin Pasfield set the tone early, before captain Chris Price scored and a Bailey Barbarorvski-own goal had been secured inside 27 minutes. United fought back on the stroke of halftime via Klime Sekutkoski, but were never able to reel in their arch-nemesis, as Olympic claimed their first IPL grand final victory since 1985 (under previous name Artis FC).
"It feels bloody awesome. They took us all the way until the end, they really pressed us, but this team has courage, guts, determination and belief. What a great bunch of guys to do it with, and I think we deserved it today. So credit where credit is due," Olympic veteran Tynan Diaz told the Mercury.
"I think it's been 36, 37 years since they've won a grand final, so it means a lot to the club. I came down here to win trophies, and we did exactly that. So I'm very happy with how the season turned out."
Olympic were on the back foot early when defender David Hartas was penalised for a handball inside the box. From the spot, Dinko Terzic took the shot, but his attempt was parried away by Pasfield. However, it was Olympic who would reap first rewards 10 minutes later, From a corner, Diaz's cross found the head of Price, and the skipper made no mistake.
The game then settled into an end-to-end pattern, but it was the men in sky blue who doubled their advantage in the 27th minute, when a Jake Trew cross was unfortunately put into his own net by Barbarovski.
Despite being shell-shocked, United looked to wrestle back momentum, and were able to peg back the deficit in the 44th minute when Sekutkoski scored.
Both teams continued to play attacking - and uncompromising - football during the second stanza, but the score remained 2-1 heading into the final 15 minutes.
With five minutes remaining, United earned a huge free kick on the edge of the box, after Versi was taken down by Harry Callahan. However, his shot was blocked by Joey Lavalle.
In the late stages, Olympic had multiple opportunities to put the icing on the cake, but they were unable to add to the final 2-1 margin.
United coach Billy Tsovolos praised his players for fighting until the death.
"We never give up, but we just couldn't get the job done. That was the story of our season whenever we've played Olympic," he said.
"Even though we were down 2-0, I didn't think we got our play in. We had chances early on, and they had a couple of chances and took them, that was the only difference early. I think the boys knew that we weren't getting our play, but were still in the game, but it just wasn't meant to be at the end of the day.
"It's disappointing, but we can still be very proud of what we've done this year."
In the IPL's lower grades, Coniston defeated Bulli 4-2 in second grade, while United claimed the youth grade title after outlasting Coniston 5-4 in a shootout (1-1 after extra time).
