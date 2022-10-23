Select roads remain flooded and closed around the Shoalhaven, after a night of rain and thunderstorms.
Overnight, the heaviest falls were recorded at Jerrawangala and Porters Ck Dam, each receiving 66mm; Lake Tabourie recorded 50mm.
Nowra recorded 25mm, Vincentia 33mm, Kangaroo Valley (Hampden Bridge) 40mm, and Ulladulla 41mm.
Several roads in the northern Shoalhaven are still reported as closed or restricted due to flooding, including:
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions.
As of Sunday morning (October 23), no severe weather warnings are active for the Shoalhaven.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the coming days - a high chance of rain will remain through to Tuesday across the Shoalhaven-Illawarra.
A low pressure system and trough over inland New South Wales is combining with a high pressure system near New Zealand to direct a humid tropical airmass across the state. This pattern is bringing showers, rain, and thunderstorms as it slowly moves east.
The Shoalhaven can expect to see only lighter showers by Tuesday, and even some sun on Wednesday.
For the latest weather warnings in the Shoalhaven, visit www.bom.gov.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
