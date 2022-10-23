Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos from the Lifeline book fair, the one biggest yet

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 23 2022 - 8:32pm, first published 2:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After thousands of book lovers walked through the doors of the Illawarra Sports Stadium, this weekend's Lifeline book fair is the largest one yet, raising $220,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.