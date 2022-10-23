After thousands of book lovers walked through the doors of the Illawarra Sports Stadium, this weekend's Lifeline book fair is the largest one yet, raising $220,000.
As of lunchtime on Sunday, over 7900 people had picked up tens of thousands of books, including a limited edition Harry Potter set for $1350, but it was a first edition copy of A Clockwork Orange that brought a customer to tears.
"A young woman was so happy to get it that she was crying with joy," Lifeline volunteer supervisor of old books Barry Ridding said.
"When I first gave it to her to have a look at, she said, 'Should I be wearing rubber gloves to hold this?' She was afraid she was going to drop it because her hands were shaking so much.
"She was absolutely over the moon."
In amongst the throngs of people browsing all kinds of books from novels to recipe books, Mr Ridding said he spotted a few familiar faces. One couple who had lost their entire library on the South Coast during the bushfires returned to spend thousands purchasing new books to rebuild.
Ron Caines of Kanahooka came away with about 100 books from this year's fair, including a Macquarie Dictionary that he had been searching for the past two years, but it was books by Dr Karl Kruszelnicki that Mr Caines kept coming back to after attending the fair since its very first year.
"He's down to earth and I can understand him," Mr Cains said.
History teacher Karen Bare of Wollongong purchased half a dozen books for herself and her family members, including one on the northern Chinese city of Harbin for her Russian-background father who was born in Shanghai.
"He's 96 and still reading."
Lifeline book fair coordinator Alicia Ferderer said 2022 is the first time in three years the organisation has been able to run both book fairs in a calendar year and much of the success of this year's fair is down to the over 130 volunteers.
"We have our amazing book fair volunteers, some of whom have been doing it longer than 12 years," Mrs Ferderer said.
Started in 2006, the book fair and Lifeline shops combined contribute 50 per cent of Lifeline's funding for the services it operates.
"The book fair is our major fundraiser, and it keeps us being able to look at expanding our services. It gives us momentum."
