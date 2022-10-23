Scroll down for our photo gallery.
Rain pelting down on Sunday didn't deter people from heading to the Beer, Food and Wine Festival held at the Towradgi Beach Hotel.
The event made a triumphant return after a COVID hiatus last year with the festival planners keen to make up for lost time.
The hotel hosted a line-up of around 70 stalls, featuring mostly local beer, food and wine, as well as several vineyards from out of town with various delights to sample from around the region.
The 2022 event will mark 15 years since the festival's launch, with just as much interest as ever.
It was one of several big events across the weekend to draw big crowds: like the Spring Loaded music festival on Saturday with Grinspoon and Regurgitator, plus Lifeline's Big Book Fair.
Photos from Sunday's Beer, Food & Wine Festival held at the Towradgi Beach Hotel. Pictures: Sylvia Liber. Photos are available for purchase. Call 132425
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
