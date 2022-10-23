Why council's draft retail strategy is about more than good planning: Editorial

Have you ever tried to get your groceries without using your car?
Maybe you resort to a Coles or Woolworths delivery. Perhaps you get a taxi to pick you up, or you have to buy what you can carry and bus it or cycle home.
If you live in some parts of the Illawarra, it's near impossible to get your weekly shop without a motorised vehicle being involved.
For example, if you live in Osbourne Street, Horsley, you need to get into Dapto to shop at Aldi. It's a six-minute drive, but if you're worried about petrol prices, just being kind to the environment or don't have a vehicle, then it's a 50-minute walk, 15-minute cycle or a bus ride. Presuming you are in good enough health to travel any of these ways.
Wollongong City Council's draft strategy for retail centres supports more convenience stores in residential areas. It's a forward-looking strategy, aiming to condense the city centre retail space so it's more attractive to shoppers and retailers and provides better accessibility to convenience shops closer to home.
The key is a local food shop within 20 minutes' walking distance of every home.
In the UK, you can find a Sainsbury's Local, Co-op or Tesco Metro practically on every street corner. It means picking up a pint of milk, a loaf of bread or fresh fruit and vegetables can be done with a quick bike ride or stroll down to the corner.
Already in Sydney and Melbourne, Woolworths and Coles are replicating the business model. In some parts of the Illawarra, the IGA and Foodworks deliver perfectly for their communities in this space. And in Thirroul, there is the Flame Tree Co-op.
Last week the Mercury mapped health outcomes by suburb. It showed clear discrepancies between the haves and the have-nots. This is not scientific, but if you take a quick Google Maps to look at where fast food restaurants are across the Illawarra, you'll see another pattern.
Instead of a fast food joint on every corner, imagine if we made it easier and cheaper for people to access healthy food close to home and the impact that would have on our health.
Gayle Tomlinson
