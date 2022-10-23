Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wade Willmot refused bail after police helicopter called in

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 23 2022 - 7:40am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wade Willmot was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court today. Insert picture from Facebook

A convicted murderer was at large in Thirroul last night, with the police calling in the police helicopter to track him down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.