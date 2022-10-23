A convicted murderer was at large in Thirroul last night, with the police calling in the police helicopter to track him down.
Wollongong police received information late on Saturday night that Wade John Willmot, 37, who is charged with breaching the conditions of a court order, was in the Thirroul area.
Two days earlier, on October 20, police allege Willmot breached the conditions of a court order by arriving at an address on Peppin Crescent in Airds, near Campbelltown.
A witness reported to police that Willmot exited a black Holden Commodore, was joined by three unknown men and yelled at a person living at Peppin Crescent.
The person living there and Willmot got into a push and shove altercation, police allege.
Soon after police arrived on scene, they were told that Willmot had been at the address and got into an argument with the person who lived there.
Two days later, on October 22, Wollongong police, with the assistance of the police helicopter, tracked Willmot down and arrested him at 11.30pm on Saturday night on Lawrence Hargrave Drive near Thirroul.
On Sunday, October 23, Willmot appeared in Wollongong Local Court where he applied for bail.
The court heard that Willmot is a convicted murderer who spent 10 years behind bars.
In addition to breaching the court order, police allege Willmot stole a motorcycle and led police on a high speed chase at school pick up time in separate incidents earlier this year.
About 12.35pm on Sunday, April 17, police were patrolling The Parkway in Bradbury, near Campbelltown when they saw Willmot pushing a motorcycle on the footpath while wearing a motorcycle jacket and a full helmet.
Police stopped Willmot and saw the motorcycle's number plate was made of a foldable paper and plastic compound over a thin plywood board, documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court show.
When asked who owned the motorcycle, Willmot allegedly told police it belonged to "Brad" and he was taking it to a nearby friend's place. Willmot could not provide police with the contact number or address of "Brad" or the address where he was taking the motorcycle, documents show.
Police inspected the motorbike further and found the identifiers on the fork frame had been defaced with a gouge mark.
The motorbike was seized and closer inspection revealed an engine number that linked the motorbike to a motorbike that was stolen from a carpark in Sussex Street, Sydney in February 2022.
Police charged Willmot with possessing stolen goods, taking the motorbike without the owner's consent and using a vehicle without an authorised number plate.
On July 25, police were patrolling Forster on the NSW Mid North Coast when they spotted a black Holden Commodore driven by Willmot.
Police followed the car and turned on their lights and sirens after which Willmot accelerated harshly, according to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
This began a high speed pursuit at 3.45pm through residential areas of Forster, with police estimating Willmot drove at speeds above 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Police allege Willmot made a series of "dangerous" turns through residential back streets, with his car seen to larch as he went through the corners and accelerated "harshly" out of each turn.
Police called off the pursuit due to school children walking by the side of the road, as well as cyclists and afternoon traffic.
Police later confronted Willmot about this incident in September when he was living in Airds, near Campbelltown. Willmot allegedly said it was not him driving that day and that he had made a stolen vehicle complaint to Forster police, however checks by police showed that no matching stolen vehicle report was ever received by police.
In Wollongong Local Court, police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed the application for bail, noting the risks of Willmot re-offending and his history as a convicted murderer.
Willmot's solicitor Laura Fennell said the offences Willmot was brought before court were distinct from his murder conviction.
However Registrar Peter Ritchie denied bail, noting Willmot's history and the "quite concerning" allegations.
Willmot will return to Wollongong Local Court on Monday where he can make another application for bail.
