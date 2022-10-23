If you're wanting to use a drone to get a better view when South Coast roads are blocked by flood water, think again, as authorities said it puts lives at risk.
The NSW Police Force has asked the media and the community not to fly drones in the vicinity of flood-affected areas or over other emergency operations, with hefty fines for those who don't comply.
"The current emergency situation is already dangerous for people, property and the environment, and police are reminding drone users that flying near an emergency can increase that danger," they said in a statement.
"Flying a drone in these areas is a major safety risk to response teams both in the air and on the ground."
"While it may be tempting to put the drone up to take footage ... doing so could break the drone safety rules and impact on operations and/or rescue efforts."
Police said if drones are in the air, emergency services cannot fly and therefore puts lives on the line.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has extensive information about the use of drones and associated rules and regulations on their website: https://www.casa.gov.au/drones
Anyone found to be operating a drone in a way that is hazardous to other aircraft, can face a penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a fine up to $26,640 for an individual.
For the most up-to-date emergency flood information, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au and for weather updates, visit www.bom.gov.au.
