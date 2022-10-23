An Illawarra gymnastics and acrobatics club are on a high after appearing on television's Australia's Got Talent on Sunday night, and a step closer to $100,000.
A group of girls of all ages and sizes from Acromazing performed on the national talent quest amazing physical feats from human pyramids, eye-watering back-bends and aerials.
Judges Shane Jacobson, David Walliams, Kate Ritchie and Alesha Dixon seemed to watch in awe, before rising with the crowd for a standing ovation at the end of their performance.
"That was like a piece of art, it was breathtaking," judge Dixon said.
"As a woman I feel so proud to see so many strong, female warriors on this stage. What you just did was remarkable.
"It was just beautiful, I was so blown away by the strength, and grace and beauty on that stage, it was lovely."
Jacobson added it was like they were "painting with dance and movement".
"When you said you trained in a tin cow shed we weren't expecting that, because holy cow, wow," he said.
"Well done, your parents are proud, you should be proud, I'm proud of you and I've only just met you."
Before their performance aired Kim Lacey (who runs the club with daughter Shelby, who is the coach and choreographer) said they were auditioning to showcase "what a great sport acrobatic gymnastics is".
All four judges gave a "yes" to going through to the next round, edging the female troupe closer to the grand prize of $100,000.
It's understood if Acromazing are named winners at the end, they will use the money to secure or improve their training compound.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
