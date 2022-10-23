Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park acrobatics gym stars on Australia's Got Talent

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:20am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Illawarra gymnastics and acrobatics club are on a high after appearing on television's Australia's Got Talent on Sunday night, and a step closer to $100,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.