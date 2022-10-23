For the last two decades Justin Pasfield has at times acted as a brick wall in goals for his various A-League and state league teams he has played for and Sunday's Illawarra Premier League final was no different, with the veteran shot-stopper denying United an early lead from the penalty spot which saw his team Wollongong Olympic crowned champions.
In the aftermath of the game Pasfield was embraced by his family that have supported him through his journey. It was revealed that the 37-year-old is contemplating hanging up the gloves following Olympic's first title win in almost 40 years.
An Wollongong native, Pasfield began his career at the Wolves before a stint with Bray Wanderers in Ireland. From there, he signed with A-League side Sydney FC where he won a championship. Following two spells at Sydney United, a successful time with North Queensland Fury and a season in Singapore, Pasfield returned home to win NSW NPL and National NPL titles with his boyhood club the Wolves in 2019.
Pasfield signed with Olympic in the COVID-19 interrupted 2020 season. And finally, after two seasons, he helped his team to a grand final victory on Sunday.
Speaking after the game, Pasfield told the Mercury that retirement was something that he had been considering, but said he wouldn't jump to a decision straight away.
"I'll let it sink in [the grand final victory first]," he said.
"I've been very lucky to play in a lot of good games and teams [over the years]. I'll have some time to think about it.
"I've had a pretty good career and won [titles] from the top to the bottom."
Pasfield agreed that Sunday's grand final victory would be a great way to go out.
His Olympic teammate Tynan Diaz had nothing but praise for what Pasfield had done for the team and congratulated him on his career. He said that the goalkeeper and the side's defenders had been a crucial reason for the success of the team.
"They're the moments and that's the difference. He's a class goalkeeper. It could be his last game today as well so to go out the way he did after the performance he put in today, I tell you what I will be talking to him about staying for another season," he laughed.
"If it is his last game, he's had a fantastic career and it is thoroughly deserved. He was a champion today. Him, Chris Price, Mark Every, David Hartas, all the boys at the back were superb and I think that's what we built our foundation off to be able to build some free-flowing attack going forward as well," Diaz said.
Following Pasfield's penalty save, Olympic raced to a two goal lead thanks to a header from captain Chris Price and an own-goal, before United cut the deficit back with Klime Sekutkovski capping off an incredible individual season with a grand final goal.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
