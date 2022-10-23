Illawarra Mercury
Justin Pasfield considers retirement following grand final heroics for Wollongong Olympic

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 10:30pm
Wollongong Olympic goalkeeper Justin Pasfield. Picture by Anna Warr

For the last two decades Justin Pasfield has at times acted as a brick wall in goals for his various A-League and state league teams he has played for and Sunday's Illawarra Premier League final was no different, with the veteran shot-stopper denying United an early lead from the penalty spot which saw his team Wollongong Olympic crowned champions.

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

