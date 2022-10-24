Controversial Keiraville escarpment housing goes back to planning panel

A controversial plan to build 42 dwellings in the foothills of Mt Keira will be decided by a regional planning panel next month.
It's the very same panel that knocked back an earlier version of the project.
On November 3, the Southern Regional Planning Panel will consider the development at 14 Cosgrove Avenue in Keiraville.
The panel refused the original development - featuring 47 three and four-bedroom homes built into the escarpment - in 2020.
Earlier this year, the same developers - Surewin Parkview - lodged revised plans with Wollongong City Council and the NSW Department of Planning and the Environment.
Those new plans for the $30 million development reduced the number of homes, to be built over five levels, from 47 to 42 and with 96 parking spaces.
In documents lodged with the panel, council noted there were 102 objections put forward over the development. Council again recommended it be refused.
"The proposed development is considered to result in adverse impacts on the character and amenity of the surrounding area, environment and adjoining development," the council assessment report stated.
"The site is not suitable for the proposed development and the approval would set an undesirable precedent for similar inappropriate development and is therefore not in the public interest."
The assessment report listed several concerns with the development such as stormwater run-off, the removal of subtropical rainforest trees and the Aboriginal cultural significance of Mt Keira.
Also lodged with the planning panel is a request from the developer for an exemption from the requirement that site width be at least 18 metres.
The front section of the site to a depth of 45 metres is only 16.8 metres wide.
"The small portion of the subject site that is below the minimum 18-metre site width requirement is proposed to act as the main vehicular and pedestrian entry," the document stated.
"This portion of the site will not include any multi-dwelling housing and does not propose any habitable floor area."
