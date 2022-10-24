Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Controversial Keiraville escarpment housing goes back to planning panel

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:38am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of a revised 42-dwelling development in the lower escarpment at Keiraville, which will be decided on next month.

A controversial plan to build 42 dwellings in the foothills of Mt Keira will be decided by a regional planning panel next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.