Matt Bailey caps off first season at Wollongong Olympic with grand final triumph

By Jordan Warren
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:00am
Wollongong Olympic coach Matt Bailey has won a grand final in his first season in charge of the club. Picture by Anna Warr

When he was signed as Wollongong Olympic head coach, Matt Bailey made it clear that he wanted to come to the club and make it successful. And after the side's grand final victory over arch-rivals United on Sunday, Bailey officially completed his mission.

