When he was signed as Wollongong Olympic head coach, Matt Bailey made it clear that he wanted to come to the club and make it successful. And after the side's grand final victory over arch-rivals United on Sunday, Bailey officially completed his mission.
Bailey had previous success at fellow IPL club Bulli, where he coached the side to their first piece of grand final silverware in 32 years and also won two league championships. But in 2019, he resigned his post.
After a couple of years in the wilderness, he was announced as the coach of Olympic at the beginning of the year.
When he signed for Olympic he said it was an 'exciting opportunity' and said that the break from coaching had 'refreshed' him. And after securing the title with his new club at WIN Stadium over the weekend, Bailey now considers his first season to be a resounding success.
Speaking after the grand final, Bailey told the Mercury he was incredibly proud of what both he and the team had achieved.
"I always said I wanted to come here and be successful," he said.
"[With the playing group we have] we always knew we were going to do well. We've managed to get the plan right, we've managed to get the group right and the performance today was just amazing," Bailey said.
Olympic took control of the match, racing to a two goal lead before United pulled a goal back just before the half-time break.
It was all hands on deck for Olympic defensively, especially in the last quarter of the match where United were forced to throw the kitchen sink at their opponents.
Bailey said it was not a game for the faint-hearted.
"I'm normally really composed and controlled but finishes like that to games become all too much of a common thing," he said.
"[The game was] not great for the heart but the way the boys played, the way they dug deep [was amazing]. Grand finals are often about passion, desire and hunger and there was no better example of that than from Wollongong Olympic today."
