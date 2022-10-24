Big moments from Wollongong Olympic veterans Chris Price and Justin Pasfield were the difference in their grand final victory over arch rivals United on Sunday.
Price, the side's captain, stepped into the centre-half role for the suspended James O'Rourke and did not put a foot wrong all game. He led the team well, his defensive work was outstanding, he nabbed the goal. For me he was the difference.
Read more: Trew re-ignites his career with Olympic
The former A-League shot-stopper came up strong and saved his team from an uphill battle early on.
For United, the game changed when substitutes Mason Versi and Mitsuo Yamada were brought onto the pitch. They had been injured in the lead-up to the grand final but you just wonder if the game would have been different if one or two of them had started the match.
