Wollongong Olympic veterans guide team to Illawarra Premier League victory

By Jacob Timpano
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:30am
Price celebrates Olympic's grand final result. Picture by Anna Warr

Big moments from Wollongong Olympic veterans Chris Price and Justin Pasfield were the difference in their grand final victory over arch rivals United on Sunday.

