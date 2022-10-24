Seventy-four year old cyclist Elaine Fotu is planning quite a ride next month - 1000 kilometres across three states.
The aim is to raise money for the community group Cycling Without Age so they can buy a trishaw to take senior citizens for rides.
Ms Fotu's plan is to cycle to Bundeena, then catch a train to Adelaide and pedal around Kangaroo Island.
Then it's back on a train again to Western Australia and a cycle around Perth, Albury and Bunbury.
Lest you think there's a bit of cheating going on with the train rides, Ms Fotu said they don't count.
"No train is counted in that 1000 kilometres, it'll be completely on the bike," she said.
"It wasn't going to be 1000, it was going to be probably around 600 to 700 kilometres. But I thought I might make it a thousand - it just seemed easier."
Donations can be made during Ms Fotu's ride via the Cycling Without Age Illawarra page at chuffed.org.
"Along the way I'll be hitting the places where I stay overnight and the places I go for donations," she said.
"Even people on the train that I sit and talk to I'll be telling them about it and asking for donations."
Ms Fotu was a regular cyclist and while she admits that 1000 kilometres is more than she would normally ride in a month, she hasn't felt the need for any extra training.
"I've got my calluses on my bum already so as long as I keep them I'll be fine," she said.
"I also swim almost a kilometre every morning in the pool - so I think I'll be right."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
