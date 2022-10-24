World War II veteran David Nappers appeared in the pink of health as he celebrated his 104th birthday at the Illawarra Diggers Aged and Community Care in Corrimal.
Seeing Mr Nappers comfortably move around without a walker, converse coherently without a hearing aid, all the while staying healthy and active at the great age, left the guests in awe.
Mr Nappers, who said he'd never suffered from any major sicknesses during his life, had words of wisdom for the young.
"Your health is the most precious thing. Keep away from drugs, cigarettes and drinking, you shorten your own life by being stupid," he said.
Mr Nappers described himself as a rather plain man, moulded by the circumstances and the challenges life threw at him.
"I was born right after the First World War, which was followed by the Great Depression. It was not easy for our family at the time," he said.
Providing for a family with seven children was quite a task for his parents, Mr Nappers said.
"I remember we had to make do with pass me down clothes. We struggled quite a bit, but did as best as we could."
The 104-year-old jokingly said being one of twins meant he always got half of everything.
Mr Nappers served in the Army during World War II and believes his time at the camps made him resilient and appreciative of everything in life.
"I've never expected too much and have always been satisfied with whatever I had. Even here at the aged care, I'm satisfied."
Mr Nappers was born in Rockdale where he spent the first 100 years of his life.
"I used to work there too, I was involved in produce trade."
"When I turned 100, my son looked around for an appropriate aged care and thought this to be as good as he saw," he said.
Mr Nappers celebrated his big birthday with his family on Sunday and with his friends from the nursing home the next day.
