104-year old David Nappers celebrated his 104th birthday at Illawarra Diggers Aged Care

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 9:00am
David Nappers during his 104th birthday celebration. Picture by Sylvia Liber

World War II veteran David Nappers appeared in the pink of health as he celebrated his 104th birthday at the Illawarra Diggers Aged and Community Care in Corrimal.

