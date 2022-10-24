Not even rain could dampen the excitement of kids exploring the Early Start Discovery Space's new outdoor playground area on Monday, launched at the University of Wollongong.
Donning gumboots and clutching umbrellas, the new Circle Garden's first little patrons gave the playground area their tick of approval.
With an outdoor mud kitchen, climbing structures, hidden paths and a sand pit, the space's new Circle Garden is all about teaching children to take risks and explore the outdoors.
Early Start Research Director Professor Lisa Kervin said the Circle Garden is informed by research in outdoor education and risky play, and every aspect of the playground area is built with this in mind.
"We didn't really have anywhere for the children to run, to jump, to climb and to throw things, so that's our intent is for this second outdoor space," she said.
The "measured risk" built into the play area is a vital way for kids to learn resilience, Early Years Academic Director Associate Professor Cathrine Neilsen-Hewett said.
The climbing structures, beams, and other elements of the playground are all places children can explore risk for themselves, in a safe environment, she said.
The new playground has been in the works for 18 months, Professor Kervin said, and while wild weather was a set-back for construction, the playground is built to encourage kids to embrace the outdoors, even when it's wet.
"The rain has become our reality, so we need to find ways to be able to interact with that and get children outside becuase we know how important that is," she said.
Early Start Discovery Space Manager Josef English said the outdoor play area is designed to get adults involved in play, just as much as kids.
"Everything is designed to encourage children and families to work together," Mr English said.
"There are things at different heights...there are different resources that are smaller and bigger, different levels of risk that children can engage with, alongside their families..." he said.
Local mum Madison Macpherson and her three-year-old Jameson gave the play area their tick of approval on opening day.
Ms Macpherson said Jameson would definitely be getting his hands dirty in the mud kitchen.
"We love it - we come here all the time," Ms Macpherson said.
The opening coincides with the beginning of Children's Week, which celebrates the rights of children to enjoy childhood.
"We're launching this exciting new experience during Children's Week, an important time to acknowledge the rights of the child and celebrate their talents and citizenship," Professor Kervin said.
"This year the focus is that children should not be disadvantaged so that they can't do many of the things other kids can do, and for us at the Discovery Space, that's play!" she said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
