Early Start Discovery Space launches new outdoor play area at the University of Wollongong

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:27am, first published 1:08am
Not even rain could dampen the excitement of kids exploring the Early Start Discovery Space's new outdoor playground area on Monday, launched at the University of Wollongong.

Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

