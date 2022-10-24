Toxic pollutants are harming our health. Letters, October 25, 2022

Most of my father's mates died too young from various types of cancer. They all worked at the Port Kembla steelworks in the 1950s and '60s. Right now the dangerous chemical sediment from the last century in Port Kembla Harbour is being stirred up by the development of a gas hub. The run-off from old industrial sites is proven to be feeding into creeks then into the harbour, and from there into our surf beaches.
All these toxins are entering our own bodies via consumption of seafood, backyard gardens and swimming at our local beaches. How do current industrial developments prevent this pollution from being exposed and causing further harm? We seem to have an ever-growing need for more cancer wards in our hospitals.
Kate Broadfoot, Bulli
After numerous attempts to get rid of them, those wretched myna birds still plague us with their destructive behaviour and screeching calls. They scare the other more admired birds away and cause nothing but problems.
They have been classified as a pest that just will not go away. One option to alleviate us of this problem could be to promote and introduce more of the common European blackbird; which is as big, but not as aggressive as the myna bird and has a beautiful, melodious call.
Not to be confused with the starling, these blackbirds were introduced successfully into Adelaide and Melbourne during the 1800s and have spread into NSW with some success. We probably don't see or hear much of them because the scourge of the myna bird has taken over. If the blackbird is supported and increased in numbers, then maybe the noisy myna will become a pest of the past. At least we would be serenaded by the blackbird's lovely, flute-like song.
-Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
The letter by Amy Hiller, "Electric future benefits us all in the long run" (Mercury, October 21) needs to be challenged given the current direction of baseload electrical power. Amy Hiller has previously sung the praises of electric vehicles and now it is fully electric homes. So far, so good. But the big question is "What is the power source that will recharge EV's and power fully electric homes?
The renewables of wind and solar (at best) only produce intermittent, unreliable baseload power. So where is the source of power? Climate activists reject coal and nuclear for false and misleading reasons while convincing stupid governments in Australia to hold the same position.
Europeans have woken up to the renewables experiment and are turning on their coal and nuclear power plants. In Australia our green-left in both media and politics continue to push what has failed in Europe.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.