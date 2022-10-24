Toxic pollutants are harming our health. Letters, October 25, 2022

Not to be confused with the starling, these blackbirds were introduced successfully into Adelaide and Melbourne during the 1800s and have spread into NSW with some success. We probably don't see or hear much of them because the scourge of the myna bird has taken over. If the blackbird is supported and increased in numbers, then maybe the noisy myna will become a pest of the past. At least we would be serenaded by the blackbird's lovely, flute-like song.