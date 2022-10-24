Toxic pollutants are harming our health. Letters, October 25, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Toxic pollutants are harming our health. Letters to the Editor, October 25, 2022

October 24 2022 - 5:30pm
Most of my father's mates died too young from various types of cancer. They all worked at the Port Kembla steelworks in the 1950s and '60s. Right now the dangerous chemical sediment from the last century in Port Kembla Harbour is being stirred up by the development of a gas hub. The run-off from old industrial sites is proven to be feeding into creeks then into the harbour, and from there into our surf beaches.

