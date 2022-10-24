HOOPLA: Player pay packet scrutiny the cost of doing business

In sport, as in life, there is a sense of inevitability about the most fiercely debated issues.
Even in the face of vociferous opposition, the pay packets of professional athletes being made public in this country is a matter of when, not if.
As far as the NBL is concerned, the issue reared its head last week when News Corp published a 'rich list' revealing the league's top 14 pay packets. Such lists are commonplace in the country's other major sporting codes that the NBL, and presumably its players, aspire to sit alongside.
News Corp publishes an annual NRL rich list that stretches to a hundred players. There's barely a shred of complaint from the likes of Ben Hunt, Daly Cherry-Evans, Luke Brooks or David Fifita who simply accept the ensuing criticism comes with the territory.
That's not to say price-tag pressure isn't a very real thing. Hunt could tell you all about it, though he remains held in such high regard for the class with which he's handled it along the way.
Salaries, the salary cap, recruitment decisions are all part of a broader discourse that, depending on the state, has rugby league or Aussie rules on the front and back pages of papers day in, day out, in-season and off.
For that reason, the aforementioned NRL players simply accept the fact that the coin they're on will wind up being public knowledge - the thirst for it plays no small part in how they earn it.
It should be noted such figures are sourced and published by the media and not made publicly available by the NRL, though that will happen eventually. The need is not so pressing given the figures largely become public knowledge anyway and the clubs operate under a fixed hard salary cap.
Individual third party sponsorship deals don't come under their club's cap - though each club's total third-party benefit is made public by the NRL in the interest of transparency.
There are now players pushing the case for salaries being made public with a growing understanding of the fact it's actually a step toward player empowerment and reducing the poisonous influence of clubs and player managers.
It's why the NBA Players Association demands its members' salaries be made public to prevent them being undersold by clubs or agents.
Given the NBA is quite rightly the NBL's North Star, you would think there'd be a greater understanding of its necessity, or at least its inevitability, within its playing ranks.
Not so if the reaction to the News Corp report is anything to go by. The ABPA quickly released a statement that "condemned" the story, though the figures quoted were not disputed.
It's an understandable position for an organisation whose function is to protect the interests of its members, though "condemning" a media organisation for serving its function isn't a recipe for health or happiness.
Even if the ABPA and its members remain opposed to the official release of individual player salaries, they may just have to suck it up when it comes to media reporting of them.
There weren't any real surprises on the list and, as far as Hoopla is concerned, every player mentioned deserved every cent. The scrutiny it brings remains a mere fraction of what the country's top NRL, AFL or cricket stars endure.
If there's a way to go before we get to individual player salaries being public knowledge, making each NBL club's total spend public is a pressing necessity; and we're talking total recruitment spend, including what's offloaded from the cap due to injuries or sacking imports.
For the integrity of a competition operating under a 'soft cap' with the clear intention of attracting more marquee imports, that transparency is simply a must.
The NBL has oft-stated it won't consider the move without the support of the ABPA, which in turn has said it won't endorse the move without the unanimous support of its players (so never).
It would be an understandable stance if the NBL didn't have a history of cherry-picking matters on which it chooses to align with the players' representative body.
You'll recall two seasons ago when the ABPA quite rightly voiced its concern over decals that posed a demonstrable nightly risk to player safety.
The NBL's response was to tell the Association and its players to shut up or risk sanction.
Forgive us playing devils' advocate, but one might conclude the NBL is concerned transparency on club spending may erode the perception of a level playing field it is so keen to maintain.
It's true that there are 'insider' issues that hold a particular fascination for we media types that don't really resonate with rank-and-file fans. This is not one of them.
Fans who dig into far shallower pockets to buy merchandise, memberships, season tickets and all the rest are the engine of a league that does not have a monster broadcast deal to lean on like other major sporting codes.
More than a thirsty media with an insatiable appetite for gossip or headlines, it's the fans who are entitled to a truthful insight into their club's prospects and the decisions it makes on their behalf. Call it the cost of doing business.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
