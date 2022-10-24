Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

HOOPLA: Player pay packet scrutiny the cost of doing business

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:15pm, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duop Reath lived up to his price tag for the Hawks last season. Picture by Adam McLean

In sport, as in life, there is a sense of inevitability about the most fiercely debated issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.